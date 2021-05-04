Vaccination drive for 18-44 age group in Mumbai: Key BMC suggestions to follow Updated : May 04, 2021 03:26:51 IST Beneficiaries need to carry ID and can only vaccinate after registration and booking Vaccination for those above 45 which was stopped temporarily resumes from May 4 No walk-in vaccination requests will be entertained Published : May 04, 2021 03:26 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply