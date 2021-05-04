Vaccination drive for 18-44 age group in Mumbai: Key BMC suggestions to follow

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday suggested few steps to be followed by all going for COVID-19 vaccination as the Phase 3 inoculation drive begins in Mumbai.

According to the BMC, walk-in vaccinations will no longer be allowed. Those within the 18-45 age groups should register themselves on the Cowin portal. The vaccination will be allowed only as per the scheduled date and time slot allotted online.

The Phase 3 vaccination started from May 1 in Mumbai but due to the shortage of vaccines, only five BMC run vaccination centres were providing the jab to the 18-45 years old people. BKC COVID vaccination centre, Nair Hospital, Seven Hills Hospital, Cooper Hospital and Rajawadi Hospital were the five hospitals that started the drive with a target of inoculating 200 people each.

BMC announced on their Twitter account a list of reminders in order to stop widespread confusion about the process of the Phase 3 vaccination.

The BMC tweet suggested all in the age group of 18-44 to visit the vaccination centres with valid identity cards only after registering online as no walk-in vaccination requests will be entertained.

While Maharashtra has distributed 3 lakh vaccines for the vaccination drive for all adults.

The state government had to temporarily stop the vaccination program for those above 45 years of age for a few days between April 30 and May 3 in order to deal with vaccine shortages.

The BMC announced on May 3 that the vaccination drive for those above 45 years of age could get their vaccines starting from Tuesday.

Maharashtra has been the worst-hit state in the country but has seen a steady decline of case numbers across 12 districts. An early lockdown is thought to be the reason for the declining case numbers but the government is not relaxing yet.

The state saw 48,621 new cases while the number of people who recovered from Coronavirus was 59,500 leading to a dip in the number of active cases.