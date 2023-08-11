Uzbekistan starts trial against accused over 65 child deaths

1 Min Read
Central Asian country Uzbekistan on Friday began a trial over the deaths of 65 children in the country. The deaths of the children are linked to consumption of contaminated cough syrups.
This is the highest death toll the country ever reported due to syrup consumption. Uzbekistan had previously reported only 20 deaths linked to the medicine consumption, which were produced by India's Marion Biotech. Taking a strong step against the accused, India has cancelled the manufacturing licence of Marion Biotech along with arresting some of its employees.
Uzbekistan's Supreme Court said in a statement that 21 defendants include former senior officials in charge of licensing imported medicines and executives of a private company that imported and distributed them. All accused are Uzbek citizens.
Charges against the accused include tax evasion, sale of substandard or counterfeit medicines, forgery, bribery among others.
-With inputs from Reuters
First Published: Aug 11, 2023 4:26 PM IST
