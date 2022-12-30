Uzbekistan deaths: Pharmexcil suspends membership of Marion Biotech — what does it mean?

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said Marion Biotech has been asked to stop all productions at its manufacturing facility in Noida.

The Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) suspended the membership of Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd with immediate effect on December 30, as per a Moneycontrol report. The move came after the company failed to reply to the council on a report on children's death, allegedly caused by their cough syrups, in Uzbekistan.

With the suspension, the company's exports will become ineligible for incentives under the Market Access Initiative Scheme, the report said.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said Marion Biotech has been asked to stop all productions at its manufacturing facility in Noida "in view of reports of contamination in cough syrup Dok1 Max". Citing reason for this halt, sources told CNBTV-18, "Drug regulatory authorities from central and state governments found deviations from rules and regulations on manufacturing practices."

This came after central and state drug regulatory authorities conducted a joint inspection of Marion Biotech on December 27 and December 29 to probe the claims by Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan alleged that 18 children had died in the country after consuming medicines manufactured by Marion Biotech. As per reports on a local Uzbek news website, the Uzbek government said that 21 kids were hospitalised with acute respiratory diseases. It was said to be a side-effect of consuming the cough syrup Dok-One Max, supposedly manufactured by Marion Biotech.

"To date, 18 out of 21 children with acute respiratory disease have died as a result of taking the Doc-1 Max syrup. It was found that the deceased children, before admission to hospital treatment, took this drug at home for 2-7 days 3-4 times a day, 2.5-5 ml, which exceeds the standard dose of the drug for children,” Uzbekistan's health ministry said in a release.

Primary laboratory studies showed the presence of ethylene glycol in the syrup, the Uzbek health ministry said. Ethylene glycol is toxic and found in industrial-grade glycerine which should not be used in pharmaceutical products. Uzbekistan's statement said the tablets and syrups being marketed under the Dok-One brand have since been withdrawn from sale in all pharmacies in the country.

Marion Biotech has been manufacturing cough syrups since 2012. It "is a licensed manufacturer and holds licence for manufacturing of Dok1 Max syrup and Tablet for export purpose granted by Drugs Controller, Uttar Pradesh", the government said.

Amid this, Indian health ministry sources said the cough syrup under question is not sold in India.