Uzbekistan cough syrup deaths: 3 employees of Noida-based Marion Biotech arrested

The arrests come after an FIR was lodged against five officials of the company, including two directors, on the basis of a complaint made by a drugs inspector from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).

The Noida Police on Friday arrested three employees of a Noida based pharmaceutical company Marion Biotech whose cough syrup is suspected to have caused the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan last year.

According to the complainant drug inspector, both the central and Uttar Pradesh state drug authorities had found 22 samples of Marion Biotech's drugs to be "not of standard quality," with some being adulterated and spurious.

The three individuals named in the FIR - Tuhin Bhattacharya, Head Operation; Atul Rawat, Manufacturing Chemist; and Mool Singh, Analytical Chemist - have been arrested, while the two directors of the company are currently at large, according to phase 3 police station in-charge Vijay Kumar.