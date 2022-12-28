After Maiden Pharma, another Indian pharma company now finds itself in the eye of a storm. Uzbekistan has claimed that 18 children have died in the country after consuming medicines manufactured by Noida-based Marion Biotech.

As per reports on a local Uzbek news website, the Uzbek government said that 21 kids were hospitalised with acute respiratory diseases -- a side-effect of consuming the cough syrup Dok-One Max, which Marion Biotech allegedly manufactures. 18 of these children have since died.

According to the Uzbek health ministry, primary laboratory studies have shown the presence of ethylene glycol in the syrup. Remember, ethylene glycol is toxic, and found in industrial-grade glycerine which should not be used in pharmaceutical products. Uzbekistan's statement says the tablets and syrups being marketed under the Dok-One brand have since been withdrawn from sale in all pharmacies in the country.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) responded to CNBC-TV18's query on the incident saying that it is in contact with health authorities in Uzbekistan. It has added that its teams stand ready to assist Uzbekistan in further investigations.

Meanwhile, Indian health ministry sources say the cough syrup under question is not sold in India. The statement from Uzbekistan also says that the children who died took between 2.5 and 5 millilitres of the cough syrup at home for three to four times a day, which was higher than the standard dose of the drug.

Remember, the Indian government has given a clean chit to Maiden Pharma, who was in the dock following allegations that its cough syrups were suspected to have caused the deaths of at least 70 children in Gambia.

The Indian drug regulator claimed that samples of Maiden Pharma's cough syrups did not contain traces of diethylene glycol or ethylene glycol, and were found to be of standard quality.

That's not all. The Indian drug regulator also wrote to the World Health Organisation alleging that the global organisation's claims that Maiden Pharma's syrups supposedly caused the deaths of children in Gambia had adversely impacted the image of India’s pharma products across the globe.