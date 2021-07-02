Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • healthcare>
    • Uttarakhand government cancels Kanwar Yatra amid COVID-19

    Uttarakhand government cancels Kanwar Yatra amid COVID-19

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The yatra held in the month of 'shravan', as per the Hindu calendar, from Haridwar.

    Uttarakhand government cancels Kanwar Yatra amid COVID-19
    The Uttarakhand government on Friday cancelled Kanwar Yatra as a precautionary measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said state government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal.
    The yatra held in the month of 'shravan', as per the Hindu calendar, from Haridwar.
    Kanwarias are devotees performing a ritual pilgrimage in which they walk the roads, clad in saffron, and carrying ornately decorated canisters of the sacred water of the river Ganga over their shoulders, to take it back to Hindu temples in their hometowns.
    For COVID-19 live updates, click here
    The copy will be updated soon.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's death toll crosses 4-lakh mark; daily cases below 50,000 for 5th day

    Next Article

    Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine shows promising signs against Delta variant

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Divis Labs4,504.90 69.20 1.56
    Adani Ports712.50 9.40 1.34
    ICICI Bank638.00 7.15 1.13
    Coal India147.20 1.55 1.06
    IOC108.40 0.85 0.79
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank638.35 7.70 1.22
    Reliance2,115.15 17.40 0.83
    NTPC117.75 0.50 0.43
    Bajaj Finance5,993.20 25.95 0.43
    IndusInd Bank1,011.45 3.85 0.38
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Divis Labs4,504.90 69.20 1.56
    Adani Ports712.50 9.40 1.34
    ICICI Bank638.00 7.15 1.13
    Coal India147.20 1.55 1.06
    IOC108.40 0.85 0.79
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank638.35 7.70 1.22
    Reliance2,115.15 17.40 0.83
    NTPC117.75 0.50 0.43
    Bajaj Finance5,993.20 25.95 0.43
    IndusInd Bank1,011.45 3.85 0.38

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.68000.11750.16
    Euro-Rupee88.45100.11200.13
    Pound-Rupee102.84200.20300.20
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66920.00070.11
    View More