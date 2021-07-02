Uttarakhand government cancels Kanwar Yatra amid COVID-19

The Uttarakhand government on Friday cancelled Kanwar Yatra as a precautionary measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said state government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal.

The yatra held in the month of 'shravan', as per the Hindu calendar, from Haridwar.

Kanwarias are devotees performing a ritual pilgrimage in which they walk the roads, clad in saffron, and carrying ornately decorated canisters of the sacred water of the river Ganga over their shoulders, to take it back to Hindu temples in their hometowns.

