healthcare News

Uttar Pradesh suspends manufacturing license of Marion Biotech linked to Uzbekistan deaths

healthcare | IST

Uttar Pradesh suspends manufacturing license of Marion Biotech linked to Uzbekistan deaths

Profile image
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran   Jan 10, 2023 10:40 PM IST (Updated)
Mini

According to multiple people familiar with the development, the union health ministry is waiting for the report from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's (CDSCO) on both Marion Biotech and Maiden Pharmaceuticals on the issue of adulterated cough syrups.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday suspended the manufacturing license of Noida-based Marion Biotech after it did not respond to the show cause notice sent by the state government.

This comes after Uzbekistan alleged that 18 children had died in the country after consuming medicines manufactured by Marion Biotech. As per reports on a local Uzbek news website, the Uzbek government said 21 kids were hospitalised with acute respiratory diseases. It was said to be a side-effect of consuming the cough syrup Dok-One Max, supposedly manufactured by Marion Biotech.
According to multiple people familiar with the development, the union health ministry is waiting for the report from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's (CDSCO) on both Marion Biotech and Maiden Pharmaceuticals on the issue of adulterated cough syrups.
Also Read: WHO backs face mask wearing on long flights as new Omicron variant spreads
Also, Maiden Pharmaceuticals did not respond to the show cause notice sent by the Haryana government on October 2022, sources close to the development said.
Earlier, a preliminary investigation conducted by the police in Gambia found links between the death of 69 children in the West African country from acute kidney injury to four cough syrups manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Further, the government sources in the know told CNBC-TV18 that Maiden Pharmaceuticals and Marion Biotech are not compliant with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).
Also Read: COVID vs flu: How to differentiate, when to go for RT-PCR & other questions answered
Recently, the central and state drug regulatory authorities conducted a joint inspection of Marion Biotech on December 27, 2022. They collected some samples for analysis.
Founded in 1999, the company is understood to have a presence in Central Asian countries, Central and Latin America, South East Asia, and Africa. It claims to be the brand leader in the categories that it is present in these markets. The privately held firm has a range of products spanning pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, herbals, and cosmetic products.
First Published:  IST
