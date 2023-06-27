Uttar Pradesh probes sale of branded medicines in affordable medicine scheme PMBJP

Uttar Pradesh's health regulatory agency is conducting inspections at pharmacy outlets under the government's affordable medicine scheme due to suspicions of promoting branded medicines instead of generic ones, which undermines the scheme's purpose.

Uttar Pradesh’s health regulatory agency has ordered an inspection at all pharmacy outlets run under the central government’s affordable medicine scheme, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), News18 has learnt.

While the letter written by the state’s drug regulatory agency hinted at quality concerns, the top official explained that the state regulator suspects that the sellers are promoting branded medicines at the stores — defeating the purpose of the scheme to promote the use of “generic medicines” which are about fifty per cent cheaper.

According to the letter written by UP’s Food and Drug Administration cell, all drug inspectors in the state have been ordered to inspect the premises under the scheme.