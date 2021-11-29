Using graphs to denote transmissibility of omicron is bad science, says Dr Anurag Agarwal

Dr Anurag Agarwal, Director at CSIR Institute of Genomics Studies shares his views on how one should read the Omicron challenge, and specifically, what India should do to be prepared. He said that any study concluding Omicron to be six times more transmissible than the delta variant is bad science. He also said blanket shutting down of flights is a bad idea, especially for countries not acutely suffering.

India has stepped up efforts to tackle the new COVID variant "Omicron". The government is enhancing genomic surveillance of incoming passengers from 'at risk' countries and may also modify the plan to fully resume international travel. However, top virologists have noted that there is still no conclusive evidence to prove Omicron is more transmissible or can lead to more severe symptoms.

On studies on Omicron, Dr Anurag Agarwal, Director at CSIR Institute of Genomics Studies, said, “Any study concluding six times more transmissible than delta, based on replacement of delta, in the graphs that you see, is based on bad science. Now, why do I say this? If two viruses are both growing and competing with each other, it is easy to compare the relative transmissibility. If one of them has already had a big surge, and there is immunity in the population, it is declining. If a new variant comes in, which does not have immunity in the population and starts rising, it can displace the other quite easily, without being multiple times more transmissible. This is something we must keep at the back of our mind, by interpreting WHO’s very correct statement that we don't know enough yet.”

He added, “Immune escape alone can explain a large part of its ability to replace delta. To use those graphs to conclude six times transmissibility, is bad science, and we must not panic. It could be as transmissible, it could be slightly less transmissible. It could be slightly more transmissible, but I would be shocked if it was six times more transmissible than delta in reality, because the numbers you are looking at, the displacement of delta, are based on a combination of immune escape and transmissibility.”

On how severe this virus is, Agarwal said, “What we are really asking the missing piece of knowledge is whether it will cause severe disease like the previous variants and that can only come with time. So far, all that we know is that hospitalisations are starting to rise. But that in itself does not mean very much. Hospitalisation will rise, as cases rise anywhere; there is nothing unexpected about what we have seen so far. Anecdotal reports are very clear on this topic that they seem to think it is mild.”

He added, “If we were going to see a lot of severity, we will see it in the next week or few weeks, exactly as WHO is saying. So again, I can simply reiterate the point that WHO is currently saying it is early days, we have identified this as a variant, of concern, because there are certain concerning features about it.”

On blanket shutting down of flights, Agarwal said, “By and large, I think India has steered the middle path quite nicely. Blanket shutting off of flights is a bad idea. Let me be point blank about that, especially for countries that are not acutely suffering from an ongoing wave. So I don't necessarily understand why many people have done that. Because seeding has already occurred. You should be implementing the standard measures for public health responsiveness, including better screening, quarantine, whatever are reasonable. I think the Indian government's measures of better screening of every passenger, a strict home quarantine, these are reasonable measures, because you really cannot penalise a country for being the first to report.”

