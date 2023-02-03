Teams from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and State Drug Controller are on their way to the contract manufacturing plant near Chennai that supplies EzriCare Artificial Tears through others to US market, people in the know of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

Teams from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and State Drug Controller are on their way to a contract manufacturing plant that supplies EzriCare Artificial Tears through others to US market, people in the know of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

EzriCare Artificial Tears is produced by Global Pharma Healthcare PVT Limited in India and imported into the United States by Aru Pharma Inc.

This specific drug is not sold in India, the sources added. The plant is located around 40km south of Chennai.

Earlier, the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) warned consumers not to purchase or use EzriCare Artificial Tears due to potential bacterial contamination.

The use of contaminated artificial tears increases the likelihood of eye infections, which can lead to severe consequences such as blindness or even death. "Patients who have signs or symptoms of an eye infection should talk to their health care provider or seek medical care immediately," US FDA said in a statement.

Global Pharma Healthcare Private Limited, the manufacturer of EzriCare Artificial Tears, had initiated a voluntary recall of all unexpired batches of these over-the-counter products, the US FDA said.

This recall has been recommended by the FDA due to violations of the company's current good manufacturing practices (CGMP), including insufficient microbial testing, formulation problems, and inadequate control measures for tamper-evident packaging.

The products were intended to be sterile and are used for ocular purposes, it said.

Additionally, the FDA is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local health departments to investigate a widespread outbreak involving a rare and highly drug-resistant strain of Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria.

As of January 31, 2023, the CDC has confirmed 55 patients in 12 states in the US who have contracted infections linked to the use of EzriCare Artificial Tears. These infections have resulted in hospitalisation, one fatality from a bloodstream infection, and permanent vision loss from eye infections.

The CDC has issued an alert advising consumers to stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears until further guidance is provided by the CDC and FDA.