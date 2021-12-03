USFDA grants 'breakthrough designation' to blood test developed in India to detect early breast cancer

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) granted a 'breakthrough designation' to a blood test developed in India by Datar Cancer Genetics that can detect early-stage breast cancer.

The new test will provide an easier way to detect breast cancer with an accuracy of over 99 percent, the company said in a statement.

In a statement, Datar Cancer Genetics said that the clinical trials have shown that the test can detect Stage 0 (DCIS) and Stage-1 breast cancer with an accuracy better than 99 percent without any false positive.

“This is for the first time that women above the age of 40 can obtain a Breast Cancer specific blood test in consultation with their physician from the convenience and privacy of their home or office. We are pleased with the recognition by the US FDA of our test as a breakthrough technology which is a momentous milestone. It underscores the potential of the test which we believe will revolutionize the early detection and cure of this dreaded disease worldwide. Moreover, it is a matter of great pride that our scientists and clinicians from India have put the country at the centre stage of global cancer research and this is an example of the Prime Minister’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ mission.” said Rajan Datar, Chairman of the Company.

