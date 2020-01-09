USFDA completes inspection of Aleor Derma's Karakhadi unit without any observations

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. said that its joint venture firm Aleor Dermaceuticals has completed the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection at its formulation manufacturing facility at Karakhadi without any observations.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company said that the inspection was carried out from January 6 to January 8, 2020 and was completed successfully without any observations.

Aleor Dermaceuticals is a 60:40 Joint Venture (JV) between Alembic Pharmaceuticals and Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies, it added.