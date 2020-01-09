Healthcare
USFDA completes inspection of Aleor Derma's Karakhadi unit without any observations
Updated : January 09, 2020 08:06 AM IST
Aleor Dermaceuticals is a 60:40 Joint Venture (JV) between Alembic Pharmaceuticals and Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies.
Aleor Dermaceuticals has completed the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection at its formulation manufacturing facility at Karakhadi without any observations.
