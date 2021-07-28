US will send $25 million worth of support to India's COVID-19 vaccination program, says Antony Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said his country will send $25 million worth of support to India's COVID-19 vaccination program. India is badly hit by the second wave of coronavirus.

Blinken said that the US has contributed more than $200 million worth of COVID-19 assistance to the world. "India and the US will be leaders in bringing the pandemic to an end," he said.

He added that India and the US must grow the trade relationship and they must remove barriers to expand the partnership.