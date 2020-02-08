Associate Partners
US University develops portable smartphone lab that can diagnose diseases like Coronavirus

Updated : February 08, 2020 01:36 PM IST

The lab the size of a credit card delivers test results in 'spit' second and can diagnose infectious diseases such as coronavirus, malaria, HIV or Lyme disease.
Professor Chong Ahn and his research team used the smartphone device to test for malaria.
The research team created a novel lab chip that uses natural capillary action, the tendency for a liquid to adhere to a surface, to draw a sample down two channels called a "microchannel capillary flow assay".
