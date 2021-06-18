US to spend $3.2 billion on antivirals for COVID-19 treatment

The US has announced the Antiviral Program for Pandemics (APP), that will be looking into the advancement and innovation of treatments against COVID-19 and other viral diseases. The APP will spend $3.2 billion on this, and the programme will be funded by the $1.9-trillion American Rescue Plan.

"Antivirals are an important complement to existing vaccines, especially for individuals with certain conditions that might put them at a greater risk, for those whom vaccines may not be as protective," said Dr Anthony Fauci, Director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden.

Antiviral medication has emerged as one of the most important prophylactic and treatment against viral diseases like COVID-19. Dr Fauci added that such treatments will be invaluable for protecting against new variants of COVID-19 that would mutate to dodge or escape protection granted by current vaccines.

The APP will be helping to fund and expedite the development of the next generation of antiviral treatments like nasal sprays and oral pills. Pharmaceutical majors like Merck, Pfizer and Atea-Roche are already working on oral antiviral pills for COVID-19, that are in various stages of development.

Companies have also started work on the second and third generation of COVID-19 vaccines, which are expected to give more comprehensive protection against emerging variants, especially variants of concern.

The new treatments, especially the oral pills, will have to be taken early during the course of infection to prevent progression into severe or deadly symptoms.

A significant part of the funding will also be allocated for the development of antiviral treatments against other viruses that have the potential to become pandemic level diseases, on a preparatory basis.