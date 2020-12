The chief science adviser for the US government’s vaccine distribution effort says it will be shipping nearly 8 million doses of coronavirus vaccine Monday. Dr. Moncef Slaoui said Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union that 5.9 million doses of a vaccine made by Moderna and 2 million of a vaccine made by Pfizer will be shipped.

At least a dozen states reported last week that they would receive a smaller second shipment of the Pfizer vaccine than they had been told previously. Army Gen. Slaoui said the mistake was assuming vaccines that had been produced were ready for shipment when there was a two-day delay.