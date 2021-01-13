Healthcare US to require negative COVID-19 tests for arriving international air passengers Updated : January 13, 2021 08:36 AM IST All travelers aged 2 and older must comply except passengers who are only transiting through the United States. Canada imposed similar rules for nearly all international arrivals starting Jan. 7, as have many other countries. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply