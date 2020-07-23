  • SENSEX
US to pay Pfizer, BioNTech $1.95 billion for COVID-19 vaccine

Updated : July 23, 2020 08:22 AM IST

The contract for 100 million doses of the vaccine amounts to a USD 39 price tag for what is likely to be a two-dose course of treatment.
Pfizer and BioNTech will not receive any money from the government unless their vaccine succeeds in large clinical trials and can be successfully manufactured, according to a Pfizer spokeswoman
Pfizer and BioNTech currently expect to manufacture up to 100 million doses globally by the end of 2020
