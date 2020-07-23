Business US to pay Pfizer, BioNTech $1.95 billion for COVID-19 vaccine Updated : July 23, 2020 08:22 AM IST The contract for 100 million doses of the vaccine amounts to a USD 39 price tag for what is likely to be a two-dose course of treatment. Pfizer and BioNTech will not receive any money from the government unless their vaccine succeeds in large clinical trials and can be successfully manufactured, according to a Pfizer spokeswoman Pfizer and BioNTech currently expect to manufacture up to 100 million doses globally by the end of 2020 Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply