Healthcare US to donate ventilators to India to fight coronavirus: Trump Updated : May 17, 2020 09:58 AM IST President Donald Trump has announced that the US will donate a lot of ventilators to India to help it fight the "invisible enemy". Trump also said the US and India were cooperating to develop a vaccine. However, the White House did not say how many breathing devices would be sent.