US to donate ventilators to India to fight coronavirus: Trump

Updated : May 17, 2020 09:58 AM IST

President Donald Trump has announced that the US will donate a lot of ventilators to India to help it fight the "invisible enemy".
Trump also said the US and India were cooperating to develop a vaccine.
However, the White House did not say how many breathing devices would be sent.
