U.S. to allow states to distribute Gilead's remdesivir to fight COVID-19

Updated : May 10, 2020 10:46 AM IST

The US health department said that it would allow state health departments to distribute Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir drug to fight COVID-19.
Furthermore, the United States would receive about 40 percent of the drug maker's global donation.
Gilead has committed to supply approximately 6,07,000 vials of remdesivir over the next six weeks in the United States
