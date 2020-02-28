  • SENSEX
US spy agencies monitor coronavirus spread, concerns about India

Updated : February 28, 2020 11:37 AM IST

While there are only a few known cases in India, one source said the country’s available countermeasures and the potential for the virus to spread given India’s dense population was a focus of serious concern.
The US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee has received a briefing on the virus from the spy agencies.
US intelligence agencies are also focusing on Iran, where the country’s deputy health minister has fallen ill during a worsening outbreak.
