#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher on RBI rate cut hopes
Asian shares gain on economy hopes, oil edges up on Mideast tensions
Oil prices rise as Saudi supply risks come into focus
Rupee slips 10 paise to 71.34 against USD
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveils drug price plan, Trump welcomes it

Updated : September 20, 2019 07:07 AM IST

Drug companies that refuse to negotiate would have to pay a "non-compliance fee starting at 65 percent of the gross sales of the drug in question."
A drug industry trade group called it "radical" while some liberal House Democrats said it did not go far enough to bring down prices.
US Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveils drug price plan, Trump welcomes it
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

This investment strategy of Bill Gates earned him Rs 1.2 lakh crore this year

This investment strategy of Bill Gates earned him Rs 1.2 lakh crore this year

SFO Terminal 1: 41 years on, an ode to Harvey Milk in San Francisco

SFO Terminal 1: 41 years on, an ode to Harvey Milk in San Francisco

Alliance Air to start flights from Hyderabad to Vijaywada and Vizag from October 1

Alliance Air to start flights from Hyderabad to Vijaywada and Vizag from October 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV