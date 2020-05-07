Healthcare US sees 1st detained immigrant death from coronavirus Updated : May 07, 2020 12:41 PM IST A 57-year-old man in immigration custody died Wednesday from complications related to the coronavirus, authorities said. This tragic news is even more evidence that failing to act will result in cruel and needless death, said Monika Langarica, an attorney. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365