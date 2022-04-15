US regulator approves COVID breathalyser test that detects infection in 3 minutes

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted an emergency use authorisation to a test produced by InspectIR Systems that collects a breath sample and analyses it for chemical compounds associated with COVID-19 infections. According to InspectIR, the test is performed by exhaling into a tube like blowing up a balloon and the process takes only three minutes to produce results.

According to the US drug regulator , the test identified 91.2 percent of positive cases of COVID-19 and 99.3 percent negative cases of COVID correctly in a study of 2,409 people. A follow-up study focused on the Omicron variant produced similar results, USA Today reported.

The testing instrument is as big as a piece of carry-on luggage, and the devices can be installed in doctors’ offices, hospitals and other testing sites. The FDA has advised that a positive result yielded by the test should be followed up with a molecular test.

ALSO

The company expects to produce approximately 100 instruments per week that can evaluate approximately 160 samples per day, according to InspectIR. This would increase the United States' testing capacity to 64,000 samples per month.

How does it work?

The InspectIR breathalyser uses gas chromatography-mass spectrometry to detect compounds associated with COVID-19 infection. This technique is used for analysing chemicals that is used in a wide range of things from monitoring for food contamination to measuring the atmosphere of Venus. According to a Forbes report, the breathalyser can also be used to detect chemical markers for influenza infection as well.

Countries like Singapore and the Netherlands have already experimented with similar technologies. Singapore gave authorisation to the BreFence Go COVID breath test from Breathonix, a local start-up, while the device SpiroNose was deployed in the Netherlands.