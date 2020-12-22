Healthcare US President-elect Joe Biden gets coronavirus vaccine as US inoculation effort mounts Updated : December 22, 2020 07:51 AM IST At age 78, he is in the high-risk group for the highly contagious respiratory disease. After getting the shot, a dose of the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc, Biden praised medical professionals as ”heroes”. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would likely get the vaccine next week, Biden’s transition team said. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.