US President-elect Joe Biden gets coronavirus vaccine as US inoculation effort mounts

Updated : December 22, 2020 07:51 AM IST

At age 78, he is in the high-risk group for the highly contagious respiratory disease.
After getting the shot, a dose of the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc, Biden praised medical professionals as ”heroes”.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would likely get the vaccine next week, Biden’s transition team said.
