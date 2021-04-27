US President Biden extends India help in COVID-19 fight, but after criticism

The US administration is 'determined to help India' tide over the COVID-19 crisis as the country witnesses 3,00,000 plus cases for the fifth day in a row, US President Joe Biden said in a tweet on April 26.

"Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need," a tweet from the official POTUS handle read.

However, Biden's announcement came a little late, that too after some serious criticism from several quarters including business leaders, politicians and social activists. During the first wave of the pandemic in 2020, India shipped huge quantities of medical supplies to the US. As the world started witnessing the second wave of the virus, India continued to supply vaccines and other lifesaving drugs to many countries, despite fighting a tough battle at home.

Now that India is facing a massive spike in positive cases, there was a delay in extending support from the Biden administration.

Even the US Chamber of Commerce had to appeal to the White House to help India.

President Biden assured India supply of raw material required by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) to ramp up production of its Covishield vaccines, but the support wasn't addressed in time. Biden earlier tweeted that India’s national security advisor Ajit Doval's held a telephonic conversation with his US counterpart Jake Sullivan on April 25.

Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need. https://t.co/SzWRj0eP3y — President Biden (@POTUS) April 25, 2021

"The United States has identified sources of specific raw material urgently required for Indian manufacture of the Covishield vaccine that will immediately be made available for India,” read a statement from the NSC spokesperson Emily Horne on Sullivan’s conversation with Doval, adding that the US is working “around the clock to deploy available resources and supplies”.

Today, I spoke with Prime Minister @narendramodi and pledged America’s full support to provide emergency assistance and resources in the fight against COVID-19. India was there for us, and we will be there for them. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 26, 2021

The US President made it clear that the help offered by his administration to India to fight COVID-19 is in exchange for India's aid earlier when his country was a sever COVID-19 crisis. In April 2020, India had lifted an export ban to release a consignment of hydroxychloroquine at the personal request of former president Donald Trump.

Hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug, was being administered as a prophylactic in some quarters against the COVID-19 virus and was touted as a "game changer" by Trump.

As the US had invoked the Defense Production Act (DPA) in February, giving the power to control the distribution of products, to curb the export of raw materials critical for vaccine production, India started facing supply constraint of crucial raw materials required for vaccine production. India's Foreign Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raised the matter earlier with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Better late than never, Biden promptly raised certain export bans and some critics heaved a sigh of relief.