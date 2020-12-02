Healthcare US plans for first COVID vaccines as pandemic deaths surge again Updated : December 02, 2020 08:48 AM IST Health officials pleaded with Americans to stick with coronavirus restrictions even with a vaccine in sight. A statement from the public health director for Los Angeles County highlighted the ravages of the surging pandemic. A record nearly 96,000 COVID-19 patients were reported in US hospitals on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.