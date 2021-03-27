  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

US may support easing trade rules to share technology for COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing

Updated : March 27, 2021 09:23 AM IST

The temporary TRIPS waiver would allow countries and manufacturers to directly access and share technologies to produce vaccines and therapeutics without causing trade sanctions or international disputes.
US may support easing trade rules to share technology for COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing
Published : March 27, 2021 09:23 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Left Front, ISF urge EC to ensure hotels in Bengal are not occupied by 'outsiders' during phase-1 polls

Left Front, ISF urge EC to ensure hotels in Bengal are not occupied by 'outsiders' during phase-1 polls

England beat India by 6 wickets to level ODI series at 1-1

England beat India by 6 wickets to level ODI series at 1-1

Assam assembly polls phase 1: 264 candidates to battle for 47 seats; CM Sonowal and Speaker Goswami in fray

Assam assembly polls phase 1: 264 candidates to battle for 47 seats; CM Sonowal and Speaker Goswami in fray

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement