US may be the Mecca for innovation but India is catching up very fast, says Hari Bhartia of Jubilant

Shyam Bhartia, Founder and Chairman of Jubilant Bhartia Group added that the jubilant group is present today in almost 20 states through 46 Radio Pharmacies across sectors of Nuclear Medicine, Generics, Allergy Therapy, and Sterile Manufacturing.
The US may be the Mecca for innovation, but India is catching up very fast, said Hari Bhartia of Jubilant in an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan.
Shyam Bhartia, Founder and Chairman of Jubilant Bhartia Group added that the jubilant group is present today in almost 20 states through 46 Radio Pharmacies across sectors of Nuclear Medicine, Generics, Allergy Therapy, and Sterile Manufacturing.
Highlighting the company's commitment to bring in another $320 million investment in the US to strengthen the pharma value chain, he added that through manufacturing in India, they are partners to many US chem companies.
"We are the only manufacturer of Bee Anti-Venom to treat Bee allergies."
Lauding India's progress in the pharmaceutical sector, he said India has a vast startup ecosystem with 5000 Biotech startups. "We now have a cluster-based approach among startups; seeing proprietary products patented out of India VCs from the US are starting to invest in Indian startups that create intellectual property," Shyam added.
Also Read:India has potential to become the largest market for Domino's, says Hari Bhartia of Jubilant
First Published: Jun 13, 2023 9:14 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Mind Matters | To the brink and back...Part-2: A Rubble-Strewn Road To Recovery
Jun 13, 2023 IST10 Min(s) Read
Bank of Baroda's outgoing MD & CEO has a lesson on how to turn a stock into a market darling
Jun 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Zoomed Out | Argentinian economic crisis rooted in fascination for cash and runaway inflation
Jun 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest | Power of Attorney can never confer ownership of property
Jun 13, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read