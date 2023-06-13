US may be the Mecca for innovation but India is catching up very fast, says Hari Bhartia of Jubilant

Shyam Bhartia, Founder and Chairman of Jubilant Bhartia Group added that the jubilant group is present today in almost 20 states through 46 Radio Pharmacies across sectors of Nuclear Medicine, Generics, Allergy Therapy, and Sterile Manufacturing.

The US may be the Mecca for innovation, but India is catching up very fast, said Hari Bhartia of Jubilant in an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan.

Highlighting the company's commitment to bring in another $320 million investment in the US to strengthen the pharma value chain, he added that through manufacturing in India, they are partners to many US chem companies.

"We are the only manufacturer of Bee Anti-Venom to treat Bee allergies."