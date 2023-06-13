US may be the Mecca for innovation but India is catching up very fast, says Hari Bhartia of Jubilant

Shyam Bhartia, Founder and Chairman of Jubilant Bhartia Group added that the jubilant group is present today in almost 20 states through 46 Radio Pharmacies across sectors of Nuclear Medicine, Generics, Allergy Therapy, and Sterile Manufacturing.

The US may be the Mecca for innovation, but India is catching up very fast, said Hari Bhartia of Jubilant in an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan.

