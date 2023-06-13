CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homehealthcare NewsUS may be the Mecca for innovation but India is catching up very fast, says Hari Bhartia of Jubilant

US may be the Mecca for innovation but India is catching up very fast, says Hari Bhartia of Jubilant

US may be the Mecca for innovation but India is catching up very fast, says Hari Bhartia of Jubilant
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 13, 2023 9:30:10 PM IST (Updated)

Shyam Bhartia, Founder and Chairman of Jubilant Bhartia Group added that the jubilant group is present today in almost 20 states through 46 Radio Pharmacies across sectors of Nuclear Medicine, Generics, Allergy Therapy, and Sterile Manufacturing.

The US may be the Mecca for innovation, but India is catching up very fast, said Hari Bhartia of Jubilant in an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan.

Shyam Bhartia, Founder and Chairman of Jubilant Bhartia Group added that the jubilant group is present today in almost 20 states through 46 Radio Pharmacies across sectors of Nuclear Medicine, Generics, Allergy Therapy, and Sterile Manufacturing.
Highlighting the company's commitment to bring in another $320 million investment in the US to strengthen the pharma value chain, he added that through manufacturing in India, they are partners to many US chem companies.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X