Facing both uncertainties about the domestic needs for COVID-19 vaccines and calls from shot-starved allies to share its supply, US President Joe Biden has ordered almost enough jabs to inoculate every American adult twice, expanding production.

He said on Wednesday that he will also double the US order of Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J’s) single-dose vaccine to 200 million, after the company struck a deal with Merck & Co. last week to bolster production.

“A lot can happen, a lot can change, and we need to be prepared,” Biden said at White House.

The Biden administration has said its priority is vaccinating the willing Americans first, before sending any shots abroad.

Administration officials have defended the approach, saying that a vaccine hasn’t yet been approved for children. Also, booster shots may be necessary if the immunity isn’t long-lasting or against the new variants, they say.

A White House official, while talking to Bloomberg, invoked the death toll in the US, which stood at 5.29 lakh on Wednesday (March 10), according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The US has had the most COVID-19 deaths globally and needs its vaccines to protect against further fatalities, the official said.

Nonetheless, Biden’s new order of the J&J vaccine risks further exacerbating the gap between having and have-not nations. Like Mexico last week was rebuffed.

Countries that are focussing on immunising their own populations, however, face a bitter reality that the pandemic will end only when it ends everywhere.

Another administration official said there was no outright ban on the export of vaccines. “The companies are free to ship their vaccines abroad, but they will have to complete the requirements spelt out in their contracts with the US,” the official added.