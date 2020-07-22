Healthcare US leading the world in COVID-19 testing, India second: Trump Updated : July 22, 2020 07:24 AM IST Trump said his administration will stop at nothing to save lives and shield the vulnerable. Trump said the US is leading the world" in terms of COVID-19 testing. "We're going to be over 50 million tests," he said, adding that "second country is India with 12 million (tests). Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply