US FDA issued guidance on potential of glycerin & other drug components being contaminated with toxic substances DEG or EG

The US Drug regulator has taken note of the recent incidents of contamination of drugs with di-ethylene glycol and ethylene glycol and issued a guidance on the potential of glycerin and other drug components being contaminated with the toxic substances DEG or EG.

The guidance which will be implemented immediately is based on the drug regulator receiving reports as recently as 2023 about fatal poisonings of consumers who ingested drugs in liquid dosage form such as cough, allergy, analgesic drug products.

Remember, there have been 2 incidents in just the past few months of Indian companies allegedly supplying drugs contaminated with DEG and EG. Maiden Pharma’s cough syrups were allegedly linked to the death of atleast 70 children in Gambia while Marion Biotech’s cough syrup was linked to the alleged death of 18 children in Uzbekistan. The Indian government has refuted allegations on Maiden Pharma.