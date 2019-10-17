US FDA red flags Glenmark over batch failure investigations at Baddi facility
Updated : October 17, 2019 08:16 AM IST
The US health regulator has red-flagged Glenmark Pharmaceuticals for failing to thoroughly investigate violation of manufacturing norms and implement corrective action at its Baddi plant in Himachal Pradesh.
The US FDA also warned the firm that until it corrects all violations, it may withhold approval of new drug applications from the plant.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more