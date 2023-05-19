Strides Pharma passes USFDA’s inspection of Puducherry plant

Strides Pharma announces the successful completion of inspection at its Puducherry plant, the company informed the exchanges in a press release on May 19.

Strides Pharma, on May 19 received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its Puducherry manufacturing facility following an inspection conducted between February 20 to February 24, 2023. The USFDA has classified the facility from Official Action Indicated (OAI) to Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).

The US FDA had classified Strides Puducherry facility as OAI in May 2019 followed by issuing a warning letter in July 2019. The facility caters to the US, other regulated markets and institutional businesses and produces finished dosage formulation products across multiple dosage formats. Consequent to this reclassification by the US FDA, the filed abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) from this facility will now start receiving approvals.

On May 5, Strides Pharma and Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies, a specialty pharmaceutical company announced a strategic partnership to develop, manufacture and commercialize nasal sprays for the global markets. The products will be manufactured at Company’s state-of-the-art Chestnut Ridge, New York facility. The partnership will commercialize four nasal sprays with a combined Global IQVIA market size in excess of $400 million.

The US FDA, on February 24 issued Establishment Inspection Report For Company’s Bengaluru Facility followed by an inspection between December 5 to December 9, 2022.

Strides is expected to reports its fourth quarter earnings on May 25. The stock has seen a rise of more than 25 percent in the last one year and is up nearly 3 percent in 2023. The stock is currently trading flat on the exchanges.