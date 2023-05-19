English
Strides Pharma passes USFDA’s inspection of Puducherry plant

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By Shravani Sinha  May 19, 2023 10:17:26 AM IST (Published)

Strides Pharma announces the successful completion of inspection at its Puducherry plant, the company informed the exchanges in a press release on May 19.

Strides Pharma, on May 19 received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its Puducherry manufacturing facility following an inspection conducted between February 20 to February 24, 2023. The USFDA has classified the facility from Official Action Indicated (OAI) to Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).
The US FDA had classified Strides Puducherry facility as OAI in May 2019 followed by issuing a warning letter in July 2019. The facility caters to the US, other regulated markets and institutional businesses and produces finished dosage formulation products across multiple dosage formats. Consequent to this reclassification by the US FDA, the filed abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) from this facility will now start receiving approvals.
