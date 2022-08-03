US FDA inspecting Sun Pharma's Mohali plant: Sources

The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has started an inspection at Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's formulations plant in Mohali, Punjab, CNBC-AWAAZ reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to the sources, two US FDA inspectors have started the audit and the inspection is likely to conclude this week.

A comment from Sun Pharma on the report was awaited.

The Mohali facility, which belonged to Ranbaxy Laboratories, has been under an import alert sounded by the US FDA in 2013, two years before Sun Pharma completed its $4 billion acquisition of the former.

Sun Pharma shares were trading 1.39 percent lower at Rs 904 per share on BSE at the time of writing. The stock has gained 9.33 percent in the last one month while it has risen 6.91 percent this year so far. In the last one year, the stock has outperformed the Sensex by 6 percent.

Breaches of manufacturing norms were reported by the US FDA at Sun Pharma's Mohali plant in the past. Following an inspection in 2016, the US FDA had issued a Form 483, citing four deviations from norms in the laboratory system, two in the quality system and one in the production system, Mint had reported then.

An FDA Form 483 is issued by the regulator to a firm when the former finds a violation of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts after an inspection.