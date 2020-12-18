  • SENSEX
US experts debate: Who should be next in line for vaccine?

Updated : December 18, 2020 11:56 AM IST

A federal panel of vaccination experts takes up that question at an emergency meeting this weekend.
The panelists are leaning toward putting essential workers first because bus drivers, grocery store clerks and similar employees cant work from home.
The group is scheduled to vote on the proposal Sunday, one day after it discusses a vaccine made by Moderna.
