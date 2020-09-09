Healthcare US, European COVID-19 vaccine developers pledge to uphold testing rigour Updated : September 09, 2020 09:29 AM IST President Donald Trump has said it is possible the United States will have a vaccine before the November election. The nine companies said they would follow established guidance from expert regulatory authorities such as the FDA. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply