Healthcare US emergency approval broadens use of Gilead's COVID-19 drug remdesivir Updated : May 02, 2020 12:48 PM IST Gilead Science's antiviral drug remdesivir was granted emergency use authorization by the USFDA for COVID-19 The recent clinical data has raised hopes remdesivir might be an effective treatment. US Vice President Mike Pence said the 1.5 million vials would start being distributed to hospitals on Monday.