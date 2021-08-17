US eases travel advisory for India as COVID-19 cases decline

The US has eased its travel advisory for India, lowering it to Level 2: Moderate. The new travel advisory came in the wake of the significant improvement in the COVID situation in India.

"Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorised vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC's specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers, the State Department said

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now issued a Level 2 Travel Health Notice for India due to COVID-19, indicating a moderate level of COVID-19 in the country.

People have also been advised not to travel within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border due to the potential for armed conflict.