  • Home>
  • healthcare>

  • US eases travel advisory for India as COVID 19 cases decline

US eases travel advisory for India as COVID-19 cases decline

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Mini

The CDC has now issued a Level 2 Travel Health Notice for India due to COVID-19, indicating a moderate level of COVID-19 in the country.

US eases travel advisory for India as COVID-19 cases decline
The US has eased its travel advisory for India, lowering it to Level 2: Moderate. The new travel advisory came in the wake of the significant improvement in the COVID situation in India.
"Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorised vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC's specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers, the State Department said
The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now issued a Level 2 Travel Health Notice for India due to COVID-19, indicating a moderate level of COVID-19 in the country.
People have also been advised not to travel within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border due to the potential for armed conflict.
Early this year, the US had put India in Level 4, asking its citizens not to travel to India, which was hit by an unprecedented second wave of COVID-19 and the daily cases breaching the 4-lakh mark.
Tags
Previous Article

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily tally lowest in 5 months at 25,166; deaths below 500 for 4th day

Next Article

Govt puts curbs on export of COVID rapid antigen testing kits