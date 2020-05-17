Healthcare
US drug regulator suspends Bill Gates-backed at-home COVID-19 testing programme
Updated : May 17, 2020 09:58 AM IST
The Seattle Coronavirus Assessment Network (SCAN), which aims to monitor the spread of the novel coronavirus in the region, had said it was suspending its testing of patient samples collected at home after the Food and Drug Administration tightened guidelines to require emergency approval first.
On Thursday, SCAN in a statement said it has been in talks with the FDA since March 1 and initiated its request for emergency use authorization (EUA) on March 23, submitting data on April 13.