US doctors worried as no quick tests can separate Omicron, Delta cases

The US recorded one million new COVID-19 cases on January 3 amid a surge of infections due to the Omicron variant and social mixing amid the winter holidays. But even as health authorities encourage individuals to get their booster shots, medical experts are faced with another predicament -- they have no way to distinguish COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variant from those caused by Omicron.

While it may seem like a minor problem, there is much at stake. COVID-19 cases from the Omicron variant usually have much milder, with many vaccinated individuals being asymptomatic as well, but COVID-19 cases from the Delta variant are decidedly not mild as witnessed by the devastating wave in the first half of 2021 in India and many other parts of the world.

Besides, their physiological characteristics, the two variants differ in terms of the therapeutic treatments that are best suited for cases of COVID-19. While Delta patients are best served by monoclonal antibody treatments, Omicron patients can be treated with simpler antibody drugs.

“Many of them concluded that a community of largely Delta patients would benefit most from the antibody drugs made by Regeneron and Eli Lilly, while communities where Omicron patients are predominant would benefit from antibodies from GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology,” reported the New York Times.

RT-PCR tests can be used as a proxy to determine whether an individual is infected with Omicron instead of genomic testing, which can take weeks. But the US, and the rest of the world, has no standard policy testing policy to separate the Delta cases from those caused by Omicron. Instead, most nations have taken to a random sampling of positive COVID-19 tests in order to determine rough regional estimates that are usually tweaked on a weekly basis.

For doctors on the ground, this means that they are often relying on these rough estimates to provide the first and often critical round of treatment of drugs for COVID-19 patients. Making the wrong choice can often mean that treatment is not effective, and spiral into further complications.