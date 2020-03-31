  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex gains over 800 points, Nifty opens above 8,500
Asia shares edge up, China factories show flicker of life
Crude oil futures slide as pandemic darkens demand outlook
Rupee opens 13 paise higher at 75.52 against dollar
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

US coronavirus death toll rises past 3,000 on deadliest day

Updated : March 31, 2020 12:22 PM IST

In a grim new milestones marking the spread of the virus, total deaths across the United States hit 3,017, including at least 540 on Monday, and the reported cases climbed to more than 163,000, according to a Reuters tally.
Hospitals in the New York City area have been overrun with patients suffering from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus. Officials have appealed for volunteer healthcare workers.
US coronavirus death toll rises past 3,000 on deadliest day

You May Also Like

Sensex jumps 1,000 points, Nifty around 8,600 as metals, OMCs lead

Sensex jumps 1,000 points, Nifty around 8,600 as metals, OMCs lead

Coronavirus fight gets Budget-friendly: Now buy hand sanitiser sachet for Re 1

Coronavirus fight gets Budget-friendly: Now buy hand sanitiser sachet for Re 1

Fact check: No, India has not extended its financial year beginning to July 1

Fact check: No, India has not extended its financial year beginning to July 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement