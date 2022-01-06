0

  US CDC recommends Pfizer booster for 12- to 15-year-olds amid Omicron surge

US CDC recommends Pfizer booster for 12- to 15-year-olds amid Omicron surge

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators have decided they're also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds once enough time has passed since their last dose.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID booster shots for children between 12 to 15 years at least five months after their second COVID-19 vaccine dose. The development comes as the country is witnessing a surge in the Omicron variant of coronavirus.
Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators have decided they're also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds once enough time has passed since their last dose.
The FDA had said everyone 12 and older eligible for a booster can get one as early as five months after their last dose rather than six months.
Vaccines still offer strong protection against serious illness from any type of COVID-19. But health authorities are urging everyone whos eligible to get a booster dose for their best chance at avoiding milder breakthrough infections from the highly contagious omicron mutant.
Children tend to suffer less serious illness from COVID-19 than adults. But child hospitalizations are rising during the omicron wave -- most of them unvaccinated.
The vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech is the only U.S. option for children of any age. About 13.5 million 12- to 17-year-olds just over half that age group have received two Pfizer shots, according to the CDC.
The older teens, 16- and 17-year-olds, became eligible for boosters in early December. But original vaccinations opened for the younger teens, those 12 to 15, back in May.
With inputs from AP
