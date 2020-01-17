US-based Clarivate Analytics acquires Ajay Piramal's DRG business for $950 million
Updated : January 17, 2020 05:39 PM IST
The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of February 2020, Piramal Enterprises (PEL) said in a statement.
PEL DRG Dutch HoldCo BVhas signed a definitive agreement for the sale of DRG to Clarivate Analytics for a consideration of $950 million.
