Biological E, a Hyderabad-based company finds itself in the limelight on the back of the Quad Summit, where leaders from India, the US, Australia and Japan joined hands to boost vaccine production and supply in the Indo-Pacific region.

The US government will provide financial assistance to help Biological E manufacture and supply 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses in the Indo-Pacific region by 2022.

A low-key vaccine maker, Biological E, is the oldest biologicals and vaccine company, set up by founder Dr VK Raju in 1953. The company started with making liver extracts and anti-coagulants, but progressed into vaccines and became the first private company in the space.

Biological E is currently being led by the founder's daughter Mahima Datla, who joined the company in 2001. The company's revenues have grown to about Rs 954 crore, churning out nearly Rs 77 crore in profit (Source: MCA).

As far as revenue is concerned, Biological E is second to Serum Institute and is ahead of Bharat Biotech.

As Biological E expanded its vaccines portfolio to meet the central government's immunisation programme, around 80 percent of its revenues today come from vaccines sales. The company is the largest manufacturer of tetanus vaccine in the world and is leading in pentavalent vaccine, hepatitis vaccine and snake anti-venom in India.

Seven of its vaccines have the WHO pre-qualification and the company supplies to over 100 countries. In the last two decades, the company claims to have supplied over 2 billion vaccine doses around the world.

Biological E took a diversified approach to work on multiple vaccine platforms – from replicating viral vectors to antigen based to mRNA – amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It currently has five COVID-19 vaccine candidates, being developed individually or in partnership.

The tie-up in news is the one with Johnson and Johnson (J&J) where Biological E will be making close to 600 million doses of the single-dose vaccine.

Another vaccine candidate is being developed with Houston-based Baylor College of Medicine, which is in phase 2 trials on 400 participants in India. Trial results are expected to be released later this month. This development of the latter is being supported by the Global Research Alliance Centre for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and India's Dept of Biotechnology. This vaccine along with J&J's – are being positioned as two key candidate for supplies to Covax – based on its scalability and thermostability.

Biological E has tie-ups to develop COVID-19 vaccine candidates with Dynavax Technologies Corporation, while a viral vector vaccine is being developed with Ohio University, besides an mRNA vaccine with an undisclosed partner and an in-house candidate as well.

The company has publicly stated that it can currently manufacture 80 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in a month and aims to expand it to 100 million soon.