The United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Monday, allowed indoor congregation of people fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 without the need to wear masks. Also, they can meet others — vaccinated or not — in small groups without wearing masks or physically distancing themselves.

In India, however, doctors are still cautioning people against meeting the unvaccinated without following the protocols like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, as vaccinated people can still be the carriers of the coronavirus without themselves getting infected.

In the US, it is the first such federal public health guidance for people who have received both the doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one-shot Johnson & Johnson jab. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the final dose. The two weeks give the body time to build antibodies against the virus.

The CDC's director, Dr Rochelle Walensky, said during a White House COVID-19 briefing on Monday that “latest science suggests that fully vaccinated people can congregate indoors without wearing face coverings or practising physical distancing”. Walensky also added that such people can gather in small groups, even if the group has not been vaccinated.

Citing examples, CDC stated that fully vaccinated older people can visit their kids or grandparents indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing, “provided none of the unvaccinated family members are at risk of severe COVID-19”. The high-risk people include those over 65 years of age and those with underlying health problems, such as heart disease or cancer.

However, the new guidelines do not suggest that those fully vaccinated can go back to leading life as they did in 2019 before the outbreak of the pandemic.

The CDC said mitigation measures should remain in line with the status quo in public or around others who are vulnerable to the COVID-19 complications. “Keep up with hand-washing. Wear masks in public places, and continue to adhere to physical distancing guidelines… Go for COVID-19 testing if symptoms develop.”

The CDC added people should continue to follow their local health departments' travel recommendations.