UP’s 'Mission June' to vaccinate a crore on track, Maha to lose top spot

Uttar Pradesh’s ‘Mission June’ campaign launched on June 1 -- aimed at vaccinating one crore people in 30 days -- seems achievable now. According to government data, India’s most populous state had administered 53.28 lakh doses in the June 1-15 period with no scheduled vaccination drives on Sundays. Maharashtra administered 37.68 lakh jabs in the same time span.

With 30 lakh doses on hand and more to come, Uttar Pradesh will comfortably achieve the target, The Times of India reported.

Currently at second position after Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh has given 2.42 crore doses since January 16 and the state’s Mission June will take it to number one by the month end. Maharashtra has recorded 2.67 crore vaccinations between January 16 and June 15.

In percentage terms, UP’s vaccination numbers are 29.2 percent higher than Maharashtra.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials to ensure targets are met in time. Accordingly, the number of vaccination centres was increased from 6,000 to 7,500.

The CM has also asked officials to rope in industry players to help boost the drive by vaccinating their employees and family members. The idea is to be prepared and vaccinate as many as possible before the possible third wave hits the country.