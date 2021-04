The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday imposed a statewide weekend lockdown amid the continuous sharp spike in COVID-19 cases. The weekend lockdown will come into effect from April 24. Only essential services will be exempted.

As per the fresh orders, the districts having over 500 active cases will also observe night curfew, effective between 8 PM and 7 AM every day, until further directives.

The state government's decision came after the Supreme Court stayed the Allahabad High Court's order directing a lockdown in the five worst-hit cities.

Earlier, the state government had announced that all schools will be closed till May 15 while board exams for class 10 and 12 have been postponed to May 20.

On April 15, the Uttar Pradesh government had announced a lockdown across the state on all Sundays till May 15 and had said that those caught for the second time not wearing a mask will be fined Rs 10,000.

The first fine for not wearing a mask has been doubled to Rs 1,000.

Officials have been directed to run a special campaign for sanitisation across the state.